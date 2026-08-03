Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 11: It’s Now Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jana Nayagan concluded its second weekend on a decent note, raking in over 30 crore at the worldwide box office in the last three days. The political thriller has now come closer to the 300 crore club and also surpassed Bigil to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time globally. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide collection report of day 11!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Tamil political thriller grossed 12.63 crore in India on the second Sunday, while internationally, it added 3 crore. Overall, the film grossed 15.63 crore worldwide on day 11, a jump of 28.11% from day 10’s 12.2 crore gross.

In total, Jana Nayagan has grossed 207.22 crore (175.6 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 91 crore so far. Combining both, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at 298.22 crore gross. Today, on day 12, it is all set to unleash the 300 crore milestone globally.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 175.6 crore

India gross – 207.22 crore

Overseas gross – 91 crore

Worldwide gross – 298.22 crore

Surpasses Bigil to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th highest-grosser globally!

With 298.22 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Bigil (296.08 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. It now sits just below Varisu (299.2 crore), a gap of less than a crore that should be bridged before the day is over.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers globally:

Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Jana Nayagan – 298.22 crore (11 days) Bigil – 296.08 crore Mersal – 253.45 crore Sarkar – 237.26 crore Master – 225.88 crore Beast – 218.69 crore Theri – 158.8 crore

More about the film

The political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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