Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Opening Weekend Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has left exhibitors worldwide elated with an incredible opening weekend. In China, it has entered the post-COVID top 10 list of highest-grossing films in its opening weekend alone. The Tom Holland starrer has achieved one of the biggest opening weekends for Hollywood movies in the post-COVID era in China. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has become the second movie in history to earn more than $350 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend. The movie is expected to cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office in its first week only. Brand New Day has surpassed the opening weekend collections of No Way Home by a big margin at the domestic and worldwide box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s opening weekend collection at the Chinese box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a solid $23.4 million on Sunday across 155k screenings, down 13k from Saturday. It scored $68.5 million over the three-day traditional weekend and $121.9 million over 5-day long debut. It has recorded the 3rd-biggest five-day debut for Hollywood in China post-COVID.

Biggest Full Opening Weekends for Hollywood Films in China (Post-COVID)

Zootopia 2 – $271.8 million (5-day opening) F9: The Fast Saga – $136.1 million (3-day opening) Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $121.9 million (5-day opening) Fast X – $78.3 million (5-day opening)

Breaks into the top 10 post-COVID grossers in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered the top 10 post-COVID grossers in China in its opening weekend alone. Tom Holland’s film has surpassed the lifetime total of Meg 2: The Trench to achieve this feat at the box office in China. Brand New Day surpassed Meg 2’s $115.7 million with its $121.8 million opening-weekend collection, making it the 9th-highest-grossing Hollywood film in post-COVID China.

Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in China (Post-COVID)

Zootopia 2 – $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9: The Fast Saga – $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $178 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $121.8 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released widely on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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