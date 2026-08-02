Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Aquaman 2 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters has been experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office, but it is a financial success. The movie is at least beating multiple studio giants at the box office. Minions 3 is now edging closer to beating the global haul of Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions 3 at the worldwide box office

Minions 3 is now under the domestic daily of Toy Story 5, despite releasing after that. The movie has collected $1.7 million on its 5th Friday at the North American box office. The film dropped 42.8% from last Friday at the domestic box office, despite losing another 363 theaters on Thursday amid the competition.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Minions & Monsters has hit the $164.2 million cume at the North American box office. It is expected to hit $170 million domestically this weekend. Minions 3 collected $258.25 million at the international box office so far and is still counting. Combining the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide collection is $422.5 million after 31 days. It is way past the break-even point after one month.

Box office summary

Domestic – $164.2 million

International – $258.3 million

Worldwide – $422.5 million

Minions 3 is edging closer to beating Aquaman 2 worldwide

Aquaman 2 is the Jason Momoa starrer DC flop, which was also the last film in the DCEU. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom underwent several changes, and the backlash involving Amber Heard also contributed to its downfall. The changing ownership is another reason for its failure. Aquaman 2 collected just $440.2 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest flops among superhero movies.

Minions & Monsters is less than $20m million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2. It shows the power of family movies belonging to a popular franchise. The movie will slow down further with the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we are bracing ourselves to find out what lies ahead for the film. Minions 3 was released on July 1 and will end its run as the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise.

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