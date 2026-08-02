Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Lags Behind Kill By 88% ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Raghav Juyal’s first solo lead feature film is currently playing in theatres. The film had a disappointing start at the box office despite the goodwill the actor had earned through his body of work. Bhai Tera Star Hai belongs to the comedy genre, in which the actor is best known. However, the film clashed with the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day and received fewer than 1000 shows across the country. In its three-day run, the film has seen a dip,, and this early setback may not bode well for the comedy.

How Much Did Bhai Tera Star Hai Earn In 3 Days?

The Raghav Juyal comedy opened to 0.25 crore at the box office on Thursday. The film witnessed the same collection on its second day as well. On Saturday, the film saw a drop, collecting a net of 0.2 crore at the domestic box office. This dip on the first Saturday indicates that film is not an audience favourite in theatres. Usually, films see a boost on their first Saturday and Sunday. However, that has not been the case with Raghav Juyal‘s latest comedy. The film’s net total after three days is just 0.7 crore.

Day-Wise Collection of Bhai Tera Star Hai (Net)

Day 1: 0.25 crore

Day 2: 0.25 crore

Day 3: 0.2 crore

Total: 0.7 crore

With this early setback at the box office, it is unlikely that Bhai Tera Star Hai will be able to redeem itself. The negative reviews of the film also proved to be an obstacle to its box-office run. The film is looking at wrapping its opening weekend under 1 crore.

How Much Does It Lag Behind Kill?

Raghav Juyal’s biggest theatrical hit was Kill. The film received critical acclaim and audience appreciation. The action drama opened to 1.25 crore at the domestic box office and had seen growth over its first weekend. The film earned a total of 6.1 crore in its three-day opening weekend. With this collection, Bhai Tera Star Hai lags behind Kill by 88.5%.

More About Bhai Tera Star Hai

Apart from Raghav Juyal, the Vivek B Agrawal directorial also stars Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Parvathy Omanakuttan, among others. The film has been written by Vivek B Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar.

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