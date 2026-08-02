Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office: Vishnu Vishal Film Completes 30 Days In Theatres ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Gatta Kusthi 2 has successfully completed a month in the theatres. The film enjoyed a successful box-office run with positive word of mouth and is now in the final stage of its theatrical run. For its modest budget, the film managed to rake in good numbers in the first two weeks before dipping due to new releases and a reduced screen count. Despite that, the film will conclude its theatrical run worldwide with a gross of 60 crore.

How Much Did Gatta Kusthi 2 Earn Worldwide In 30 Days?

In India, the Tamil comedy sports drama earned 8 lakh on the fifth Saturday, day 30, showing some growth from day 29’s 3 lakh. Overall, it has earned 41.31 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 48.7 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 8.3 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 30-day worldwide box office total stands at 57 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 41.31 crore

India gross – 48.7 crore

Overseas gross – 8.3 crore

Worldwide gross – 57 crore

Budget and box office returns

Gatta Kusthi 2 was made on an estimated budget of 27 crore. It recovered its budget in just 10 days of its theatrical run in India. And currently, it has earned 41.31 crore, exceeding its budget. So, in 30 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 14.31 crore, which equals 53% . According to Koimoi parameters, the film has secured a plus verdict.

Box Office Summary:

Budget- 27 crore

India net collection- 41.31 crore

ROI- 14.31 crore

ROI%- 10.02%

Verdict- Plus

Even though Gatta Kusthi 2 could not secure the hit verdict by earning returns of 100%, it is a clean success at the box office and will likely end its theatrical run with a worldwide gross under 60 crore. Despite being made available for streaming on Netflix, the film continues to enjoy a theatrical run. Even with less screens, the film is seeing housefull boards in its fifth weekend in Chennai.

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