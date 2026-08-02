The Odyssey India Box Office Day 16: Becomes 10th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey continues to enjoy its share of audiences even in its third week, despite the storm of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The screen count was significantly impacted by Brand New Day, but good numbers are still coming in. Yesterday, on the third Saturday, it picked up well and surpassed the lifetime collections of Deadpool & Wolverine and Mufasa: The Lion King at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored an estimated 5.9 crore on the third Saturday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 3.3 crore, it showed a solid 78.78% jump. Overall, it has earned 140.52 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 165.81 crore gross. Today, on day 17, another good jump is expected, taking the film above 146 crore net by the end of the third weekend.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Day 15 – 3.3 crore

Day 16 – 5.9 crore

Total – 140.52 crore

Enters Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India

With 140.52 crore, The Odyssey has surpassed Deadpool & Wolverine (135 crore) and Mufasa: The Lion King (135.35 crore) to become the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. Today, it’ll cross Avatar (141.25 crore) to claim the 9th spot.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 181 crore (estimated) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore The Odyssey – 140.52 crore (16 days)

More about the film

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Odyssey in India.

Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: Crosses Past American Sniper, Marches Toward The All-Time #2 R-Rated Record

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