The Odyssey North America Box Office: Overtakes American Sniper, Targets The #2 Spot Among Highest-Grossing R-Rated Films ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, continues to achieve new milestones every day. On its 3rd Friday, it has surpassed American Sniper as the all-time 4th-highest-grossing R-rated film at the North American box office. It will beat two more R-rated films this weekend to take the #2 spot among the highest-grossing R-rated movies. It will beat Deadpool and The Passion of the Christ domestically to reach #2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has The Odyssey collected so far at the North American box office?

The mythological epic is recording insane numbers at the box office, and on its 3rd Friday, it collected a massive $14.5 million in North America. It is the 2nd biggest 3rd Friday ever for R-rated films. Once again, the Matt Damon starrer has beaten The Dark Knight as the biggest 3rd Friday ever in Christopher Nolan’s career. In just 15 days, Odysseus and his men have hit the $359 million cume at the North American box office. It declined by only 43.4% from last Friday, highlighting its strong legs at the domestic box office.

Biggest Third Fridays Ever for R-Rated Films (North America)

Deadpool & Wolverine – $15.6 million The Odyssey – $14.5 million American Sniper – $9.9 million Sinners – $9.6 million It – $9.1 million

Set to become the 2nd highest-grossing R-rated movie ever in North America!

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has surpassed American Sniper’s $350.2 million domestic lifetime to become the all-time 4th-highest-grossing R-rated movie and is now set to take over the #2 spot this weekend. It will beat two R-rated movies this weekend – Deadpool and The Passion of the Christ to achieve this domestic feat.

For the unversed, Deadpool grossed $363.1 million and became the 3rd-highest-grossing R-rated movie ever in North America. On the other hand, The Passion of the Christ collected $370.8 million in its domestic lifetime, emerging as the 2nd highest-grossing R-rated movie ever in North America. The Matt Damon starrer is set to beat both movies this weekend to emerge as the new all-time 2nd-highest-grossing R-rated movie domestically.

Top 5 R-rated movies of all time in North America

1. Deadpool & Wolverine – $636.7 million

2. The Passion of the Christ – $370.8 million

3. Deadpool – $363.1 million

4. The Odyssey – $359 million

5. American Sniper – $350.2 million

The Odyssey has achieved a phenomenal feat in just 15 days at the North American box office. Christopher Nolan’s film was released on July 17, and it hit $721.6 million global cume on its 3rd Friday.

Box office summary

Domestic – $359 million

International – $362.6 million

Worldwide – $721.6 million

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