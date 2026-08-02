Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Rewrites Post-COVID Comic Book Movie History, $100 Million Is Just Around The Corner ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently the most-watched movie worldwide, and the strongest evidence is that it has nearly hit the $100 million milestone in China. In just four days, it has also become the highest-grossing comic book movie in the post-COVID era at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for more deets.

It is also one of the highest-rated MCU movies ever. The film also beat the opening-day gross of Avengers: Endgame at the box office in North America, setting a new record for the highest all-time opening-day gross. The movie is expected to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s opening-weekend collections domestically and worldwide as well. It is set to smash multiple box-office records in its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day inches closer to $100 million in China

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a solid $27.5 million on Saturday across 168k screenings, down from 173k on Friday. It has shot up by 55.3% at the box office in China since Friday. Tom Holland’s film recorded the biggest Saturday and the 2nd biggest single day for any comic book movie post-COVID. It has hit the $98.5 million cume in just four days and is inches away from the $100 million milestone at the box office in China.

Emerges as the highest-grossing comic book movie in China post-COVID

The report also revealed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already become the biggest comic book movie in China post-COVID. It has surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s $86.9 million and Venom: The Last Dance‘s $94.6 million lifetime totals to achieve this feat in China, in record time.

It is riding high on strong word-of-mouth and has already clocked in $6 million in pre-sales for Sunday at the box office in China. It is expected to earn between $115 million and $125 million on its 5-day opening weekend in China. The three-day opening weekend is expected to be between $60 million and $70 million, according to reports. It would be the 3rd-biggest full opening weekend and the 4th-biggest three-day weekend for Hollywood in China post-COVID. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released widely on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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