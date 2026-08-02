Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Can Pixar’s Latest Beat Toy Story 3? Here’s How Much More It Needs ( Photo Credit – Disney/Pixar )

Toy Story 5 might have crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, but it is still short of beating Toy Story 3 and climbing the franchise ladder. It is still the all-time second-highest-grossing entry in the Toy Story franchise and has to beat Toy Story 3 to achieve the #2 spot. It is still performing well at the box office and is expected to emerge as #1 in the Toy Story franchise eventually. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the biggest animated feature of the year, and it achieved that status by beating The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Toy Story film is also one of the most beloved family movies currently, and its strong franchise popularity also helps it to grow financially. It is edging closer to breaking into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animated films list worldwide as well.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

Pixar’s Toy Story 5 survived the most challenging Friday at the North American box office, facing The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It collected $1.8 million on its 7th Friday at the domestic box office, dropping just 39.8% from last Friday, flaunting its amazing legs. It also lost 340 theaters in North America, and with that, the domestic total hits $457.2 million cume. It is ranked #3 in the domestic rankings.

Combining the latest domestic total with its $575.2 million international total, the film hits a worldwide cume of $1.032 billion. It is the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and in North America. It is edging closer to entering the all-time top 10 animation list in its original run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $457.2 million

International – $575.2 million

Worldwide – $1.03 billion

How much more is needed to beat Toy Story 3?

Toy Story 3, the third installment in the Toy Story franchise, is also the 2nd-highest-grossing entry of all time. It collected $1.06 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Toy Story 5 is edging closer to beating the 3rd film’s worldwide total and becoming the 2nd-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Toy Story 5 is about $28 million short of surpassing Toy Story 3’s worldwide haul.

According to reports, Toy Story 3 is also the 10th-highest-grossing animated film worldwide. Therefore, by beating it, Toy Story 5 will also break into the all-time top 10 list of animated films worldwide. The film is still expected to beat Toy Story 3 and 4 to become the franchise’s all-time biggest entry. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Check out the Toy Story movies at the worldwide box office [highest to lowest]

Toy Story 4 (2019) – $1.07 billion Toy Story 3 (2010) – $1.06 billion Toy Story 5 (2026) – $1.032 billion Toy Story 2 (1999) – $497.4 million Toy Story (1995) – $401.2 million

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