Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Beat Avengers: Endgame In India Opening Day Collections, But Fell Short In Footfalls ( Photo Credit – Marvel )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set the Indian box office on fire yesterday, on day 1. As indicated by the historic pre-sales leading up to its release, the film has surpassed Avengers: Endgame to register the biggest Hollywood opening day ever in India and has also emerged as the first-ever 60 crore net opener from Hollywood. However, the story looks a little different once footfalls are factored in. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day dethroned Avengers: Endgame in net collections

Avengers: Endgame had opened at 53.1 crore net back in 2019, a record that remained untouched for six years. Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke that record, earning 61 crore net on day 1, thus comfortably dethroning Endgame to claim the top spot on Hollywood’s opening day chart in India.

For those who don’t know, Avengers: Endgame enjoyed a massive 29.5 lakh footfalls on its opening day in India. Six years later, Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed Endgame in day 1 net collections, but it fell short in footfalls. The film recorded an estimated 24 lakh footfalls on its opening day, which is 5.5 lakh less than Endgame’s tally. It is clear that higher ticket rates, rather than a larger audience turnout, played the crucial role in Brand New Day posting record numbers at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top opening day footfalls of Hollywood films in India (estimated):

Avengers: Endgame – 29.5 lakh Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 24 lakh Avengers: Infinity War – 22.75 lakh Avatar: The Way Of Water – 19 lakh Spider-Man: No Way Home – 18 lakh

What this really tells us

The two numbers together paint an interesting picture of how Hollywood box office economics have shifted over the past six years. Ticket prices across India, especially in premium multiplex formats like IMAX and 4DX, have risen considerably since 2019, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s collections reflect that inflation as much as they reflect genuine audience demand. Endgame’s footfall record, built on lower average ticket prices, remains a benchmark that speaks to a different kind of mass reach, one that Brand New Day, despite its historic opening-day gross, has not matched yet.

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