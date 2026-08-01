The Odyssey India Box Office Day 15: All Set To Surpass Ryan Reynolds’ Top Grosser ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Universal Pictures )

Despite the historic run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey continues to enjoy its share of audiences at the Indian box office. Christopher Nolan’s epic action-fantasy film has entered its third week, and rather than fading into the shadows of a massive new Hollywood release, it has shown an unexpected jump on its third Friday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

On the third Friday, day 15, The Odyssey earned an estimated 3.3 crore. Compared to day 14’s 2.79 crore, it surprisingly showed a 18.27% jump rather than a drop, a rare outcome for a film competing directly against one of the biggest Hollywood openings India has ever seen. Overall, the magnum opus has earned 134.62 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 158.85 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Day 15 – 3.3 crore

Total – 134.62 crore

Set to beat Deadpool & Wolverine today!

With 134.62 crore in the kitty, The Odyssey will beat Deadpool & Wolverine (135 crore) today, on day 16, as it is just 38 lakh away. For those who don’t know, Deadpool & Wolverine is Ryan Reynolds’ highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office. Crossing that number would be yet another feather in the film’s cap, further cementing just how strong Christopher Nolan’s pull remains with Indian audiences, even two weeks after release.

More about the film

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures. The film was theatrically released on July 17. It was reportedly made on a massive $250 million budget, with another $125 million spent on marketing. Globally, it’s turning out to be one of the biggest Hollywood successes of 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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