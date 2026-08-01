Box Office With Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay Crosses 1800 Crore Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong film, Jana Nayagan, could not have arrived at a more fitting moment for a milestone chase. The Kollywood superstar, who has stepped away from films to focus on full-time politics after his party’s landmark win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, is seeing his final release become one of the biggest grossers of his career. With the biggie continuing its run at the worldwide box office, Vijay has now crossed the 1800 crore mark globally in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Thalapathy Vijay crossed the 1500 crore mark with four films

Vijay’s post-COVID journey began with Beast, which grossed 218.69 crore worldwide, a decent start for what would go on to become a defining stretch of his career. Varisu followed with 299.2 crore, before Leo turned into a full-blown phenomenon under Lokesh Kanagaraj, earning a massive 606.42 crore globally and becoming one of the biggest Tamil films ever made. The Greatest Of All Time added a further 458.44 crore, taking his cumulative pre-Jana Nayagan total to 1582.75 crore in the post-COVID era.

Jana Nayagan pushes Thalapathy Vijay past the 1800 crore mark

Now, with Jana Nayagan earning 270.39 crore gross in just 9 days, Thalapathy Vijay’s post-COVID collection at the worldwide box office stands at a solid 1853.14 crore, thus crossing the 1800 crore milestone. This is a big feat for the Kollywood superstar, giving him a farewell on a high note.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s post-COVID releases (gross):

Beast – 218.69 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Jana Nayagan – 270.39 crore (9 days)

Total – 1853.14 crore

With Jana Nayagan continuing to mint moolah at the worldwide box office, there’s a chance of hitting the 1900 crore mark as well, which is 46.86 crore away. While 1900 crore appears achievable, the 2000 crore target is completely out of reach. Since word of mouth isn’t in its favor, the film won’t score big numbers like Leo or The Greatest of All Time.

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