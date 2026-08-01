Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 8: Film To Enter Safe Zone Soon( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The recently released Telugu film Chennai Love Story clashed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan at the box office. Despite that, the film managed to impress at the box office. The intense romantic drama features Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles. After an impressive opening week, the film has now entered its second week at the box office.

How Much Does Chennai Love Story Need to Enter The Safe Zone?

The love story is very close to entering the safe zone. A strong second weekend will push the film into the safe zone easily. After collecting 26.92 crore at the box office in its opening week, the film held momentum on its second Friday. The film earned 1.49 crore on its second Friday at the domestic box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore. After eight days, the film’s net total stands at 28.49 crore. The film needs just 1.51 crore to enter the safe zone and will most likely meet the mark at the end of day 9.

Day-Wise Collection of Chennai Love Story

Week 1: 26.92 crore

Day 8: 1.49 crore

Total: 28.49 crore

Chennai Love Story Becomes 9th Highest Grossing Tollywood Film of 2026

With 28.49 crore, it has become the 9th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026 in India, surpassing Nari Nari Naduma Murari (26.27 crore). To bag the 8th spot, the film will have to overtake Dacoit’s lifetime collection of 36.7 crore.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Peddi – 244.27 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 218.47 crore The RajaSaab – 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 53.9 crore Lenin – 48.71 crore Dacoit – 36.7 crore Chennai Love Story – 28.49 crore (8 days) Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 26.27 crore

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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