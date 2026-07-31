Karavali Box Office Collection Day 7: Check Out Where The Film Ranks On Biggest Opening Of Sandalwood In 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty’s Kannada film Karavali has completed a week at the box office. The film had a modest run at the box office in its opening week. The Kannada film, made on a small budget, had competition from Jana Nayagan at the box office in Karnataka. With the film having completed a week at the box office, we take a look at where it stands among the top eight biggest opening weeks of Sandalwood in 2026.

Where Does Karavali Stand After Opening Week?

The film, based on the traditional buffalo race called Kambala, found a niche audience primarily in Karnataka despite the competition. The Raj B Shetty-starrer opened with 0.68 crore on Friday and saw a slight increase in collections over its first weekend. The film earned 0.54 crore on its first Monday, which was a 20.59% drop from its opening day. This is not a significant drop and indicates that the film held well during the weekdays.

At the end of Week 1, the film earned 5.18 crore. With this, Karavali has secured the third spot among the biggest opening weeks for Kannada films in 2026.

Top 8 Opening Weeks of Sandalwood Films in 2026

KD – The Devil: 15.13 crore (8 days) Love Mocktail 3: 7.36 crore (8 days) Karavali: 5.18 crore* Landlord: 4.16 crore Cult: 2.38 crore Rakkasapuradol: 2.02 crore Hayagriva: 1.44 crore Second Case of Seetharam: 1.07 crore

Karavali Budget and Recovery

Karavali has been made on an approximate budget of 6–9 crore. The film is on track to recover its budget in its second week and will likely have a plus verdict. The Raj B. Shetty film also faces competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day and therefore has fewer screens available to it.

Day-Wise Collection of Karavali (Net India)

Day 1: 0.68 crore

Day 2: 1.14 crore

Day 3: 1.64 crore

Day 4: 0.54 crore

Day 5: 0.47 crore

Day 6: 0.41 crore

Day 7: 0.30 crore

Total: 5.18 crore

More About Karavali

Apart from Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty in the lead, the film also stars Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, Sushmita Bhat, Sridhar KS, Govinde Gowda, and Niranjan. Meanwhile, KVN Productions has presented the film, while Gurudatha Ganiga Films has produced it, with VK Films and Suram Movies serving as co-producers. The film, meanwhile, was released in theatres on July 24.

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ishqnama Box Office Day 7: Axes Ishqan De Lekhe, Records 3rd Highest Opening Week Of 2026 In Punjabi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News