Karavali Box Office Collection Day 6: Becomes Raj Shetty’s 6th Highest Grosser ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The recently released Kannada film Karavali stars Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty in the lead. The film has been doing decently at the box office despite limited screens due to the release of Jana Nayagan. From today, the film will also face competition from the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day to get screens. Despite the challenges, Karavali is holding up well at the domestic box office.

How Much Has Karavali Earned After 6 Days At The India Box Office?

The Raj B Shetty film has already become his 6th-highest-grossing film. The film recently surpassed the lifetime collection of his recent Hindi release, Bandar. The Kannada film has earned a net total of 4.88 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened at 0.68 crore at the box office and has the momentum going.

Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, on the other hand, ended its lifetime collection at 4.2 crore. The Hindi film marked Raj Shetty’s first in the language. He played a prisoner in the film and had limited screentime. But he stole the act every time he came up on screen.

Raj Shetty’s Top 10 Highest Grossers (Net India Collections)

Su From So: 92.33 crore Turbo: 34.55 crore 45: 15.8 crore Rakkasapuradol: 5.02 crore Toby: 5.02 crore Karavali:4.88 crore (6-day) Bandar:4.2 crore Kondal:2.95 crore Rakshasapuram: 0.5 crore Rudhiram:0.07 crore

Currently, Karavali is trailing Toby. At the current pace, Shetty’s latest film can surpass Toby to achieve the 5th position on the list. Karavali has been made on an approximate budget of 6-9 crore. The film is likely to recover its budget in its second week.

Day-Wise Collection of Karavali

Day 1: 0.68 crore

Day 2: 1.14 crore

Day 3: 1.64 crore

Day 4: 0.54 crore

Day 5: 0.47 crore

Day 6: 0.41 crore

Total: 4.88 crore

More About Karavali

Apart from Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty in the lead, the film also stars Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, Sushmita Bhat, Sridhar KS, Govinde Gowda, and Niranjan. Meanwhile, KVN Productions has presented the film, while Gurudatha Ganiga Films has produced it, with VK Films and Suram Movies serving as co-producers. The film, meanwhile, was released in theatres on July 24.

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Must Read: Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th Highest-Grosser, Mersal Is Next



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