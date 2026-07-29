Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 6: It’s Now Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th Highest-Grosser Globally (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jana Nayagan continues to drop on weekdays, but its journey toward milestones refuses to slow down. After beating Master recently, the magnum opus added 12 crore+ on the first Tuesday, helping it overtake another of Thalapathy Vijay’s biggies. With this, it became the 6th highest-grossing film of the Kollywood superstar at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has come close to the 250 crore mark.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The Tamil political thriller grossed 9.44 crore in India on its first Tuesday, while internationally, it grossed 3 crore. Overall, it did a business of 12.44 crore gross on day 6, a drop of 24.92% from day 5’s 16.57 crore. In total, the film has grossed 179.22 crore (143.4 crore gross) in India. Overseas, it has grossed 78.5 crore so far. Combining both, the 6-day worldwide box office total stands at 247.72 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 143.4 crore

India gross – 179.22 crore

Overseas gross – 78.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 247.72 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th highest-grossing film globally

With 247.72 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Sarkar (237.26 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Today, on day 7, it’ll beat Mersal (253.45 crore) to grab the 5th spot. Even Bigil (296.08 crore) and Varisu (299.2 crore) look within reach.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers globally:

Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Bigil – 296.08 crore Mersal – 253.45 crore Jana Nayagan – 247.72 crore (6 days) Sarkar – 237.26 crore Master – 225.88 crore Beast – 218.69 crore Theri – 158.8 crore

More about the film

The political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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