Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The OG The Mummy (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Minions & Monsters recently crossed a major box office milestone worldwide. The movie has stabilized at the box office, maintaining a steady hold, but it is still earning the lowest numbers in the Despicable Me/Minions franchises. The film is, however, collecting small milestones by beating notable Hollywood movies at the box office domestically and worldwide. Minions 3 is now edging closer to beating Brendan Fraser’s original adventure film, The Mummy.

Minions 3 is also a part of one of the biggest animated franchises. It is a box-office success, but not by the standards of the previous movies. It could harm the franchise’s future, and they need a solid comeback after this, because it would be a real downer if it fails even to hit $500 million worldwide. However, Minions 3’s legs are reportedly improving, and it might cross the half-billion mark worldwide.

Minions 3 at the worldwide box office

Minions & Monsters collected $1.5 million at the North American box office on its 4th Monday. It is slightly above Moana and Toy Story 5. Minions 3 dropped by 18.8% from last Monday at the box office in North America. According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters has hit the $157 million cume at the North American box office. It has collected $258.25 million at the international box office. Therefore, the worldwide box office total of the Minions movie is $415.26 million.

Box office summary of Minions 3

Domestic – $157.0 million

International – $258.3 million

Worldwide – $415.3 million

Minions 3 is inches away from beating The Mummy

The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, is an action-adventure movie that developed a cult following over the years. The OG pair is returning in the potential Mummy movie. The OG The Mummy collected $417.6 million in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. Minions 3 is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of The Mummy.

Minions & Monsters is tracking to earn around $180 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. Minions 3 follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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