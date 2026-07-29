The Odyssey India Box Office Day 12: Surpasses Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/Prime Video)

The Odyssey continues to do well at the Indian box office, and the second Tuesday saw a welcome growth, aided by discounted ticket rates typically offered on Tuesdays. Christopher Nolan’s epic action-fantasy film has now comfortably crossed several notable names on the Hollywood all-time chart in India, though the road ahead gets trickier with a major new release arriving tomorrow. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The magnum opus benefited from discounted ticket rates on the second Tuesday, day 12, earning 4.15 crore. Compared to day 11’s 3.7 crore, it showed a jump of 12.16%. Overall, it has an estimated 122.59 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 144.65 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Day 8 – 6.71 crore

Day 9 – 10.99 crore

Day 10 – 11.39 crore

Day 11 – 3.7 crore

Day 12 – 4.15 crore

Total – 122.59 crore

Surpasses Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One!

With 122.59 crore, The Odyssey has surpassed Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (120 crore) at the Indian box office. Today (day 13) or tomorrow (day 14), it will beat Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (126.94 crore), getting close to Christopher Nolan’s top grosser, Oppenheimer (129 crore).

150 crore mark – now a wait-and-watch game

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing tomorrow (July 30), reaching the 150 crore net mark will be a wait-and-watch game for The Odyssey. A big Hollywood tentpole entering theatres eats into the show count of films already running, and how much screen space Nolan’s film retains from here will determine whether the 150 crore milestone arrives smoothly or takes considerably longer than expected.

More about the film

The Odyssey also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

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