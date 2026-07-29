Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Strong Pre-Sales Hint At The Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created a sky-high buzz, and just one more day is left before its worldwide release. The film has already been released in China today, and with strong pre-sales, it is eyeing a massive debut at the worldwide box office, the biggest ever in 2026. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has earned solid ratings, and the audience is also hyped up about it. It is increasing further as the release date nears. Fans cannot wait to find out whether Peter Parker will tell MJ and Ned the truth about him and them. Also, Sadie Sink’s character and the main villain are still secrets to fans. Therefore, Sony and Marvel have succeeded in keeping a few things under wraps for this movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day eyes a $500 million+ opening weekend worldwide

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando shares what the Spidey movie is tracking to earn on its opening weekend at the box office. According to the report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to earn between $195 million and $250 million over its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is below No Way Home’s $260.1 million domestic debut. Brand New Day is set to record the biggest opening YTD of 2026, beating The Odyssey.

Internationally, it is expected to rake in $260 million to $280 million over the five-day opening weekend. Thus, its global debut gross could be between $455 million and $530 million worldwide. It could change, and even challenge, No Way Home’s $600.5 million worldwide debut. The numbers could change upon its release, but it is destined to be the biggest debut of the year.

What is Brand New Day about?

The official states, “Following Dr. Stephen Strange‘s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists.[3] Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released widely on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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