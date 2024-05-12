Doctor Strange is one of the best Marvel movies. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, the superhero film was released in 2016. Directed by Scott Derrickson, actor Mads Mikkelsen played the villain in the MCU saga. Mads played Kaecilius, a powerful and worthy opponent for Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange.

We always wonder how these directors convince certain actors to be part of their films. When it comes to superhero movies, actors can be apprehensive. But there’s something that always catches their interest, and they say an immediate yes. Something like this happened with the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor. When Scott approached Mads to be a part of Doctor Strange, he hilariously explained the part.

Mads Mikkelsen on Being a Part of Doctor Strange

Describing his part as Kaecilius in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, Mads Mikkelsen shared, “If you are a demagogue, you can believe in what you are talking about like Jim Jones. Not that Jim Jones was necessarily passionate because today we go, ‘Oh, man. That’s scary drama.’ We don’t like that. How can we believe in that? There is a certain belief in self. You have to believe what you are talking about to convince other people. So, he believes what he’s talking about is the saviour of the world. This is the most beautiful thing that can happen to the planet. It’s a passion of his; it’s a devotion.”

Further, about how Scott Derrickson approached him, Mads Mikkelsen told The Playlist, “Scott pitched the story to me before I was allowed to read anything, and then he said the magic words, ‘flying kung fu,’ and I went, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait. I’m on. I’ve been waiting since I was nine to do that.'” In the same interview, Mads appreciated his co-star Benedict. He said, “Once I read the script I could not picture anyone but Benedict playing this because it’s such a fine balance, because he is the sweetest man on the planet but he has a fantastic ability to portray arrogant people. And that arrogance is in the character a lot.”

Well, we are glad that Scott chose such a unique way to pitch the movie and character to Mikkelsen. He was indeed one of the best Marvel villains, and fans often discuss how the makers should bring him back.

Along with Benedict Cumberbatch and Mads Mikkelsen, Doctor Strange also stars Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

