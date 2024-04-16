The last episode of BBC’s Sherlock aired in 2017. The detective series is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes. The British detective series stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat created the series.

When Sherlock ended with season 4, fans demanded the makers give them a fifth season. It will be seven years, and the hope for another season is only diminishing. However, the show’s co-creator, Mark Gatiss (who also plays Mycroft Holmes), revealed that he is interested in bringing the story to the big screen. Instead of a series, he would like to take the story further with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in a movie. But there’s an issue—read to know what.

Sherlock Movie Update

At the green carpet of the 2024 Olivier Awards event in London, Deadline asked Mark Gatiss about the movie. The show’s co-creator shared, “We’d like to make a film, but trying to get everyone together is very difficult.” Gatiss also added that they will have to ask Benedict and Martin, if they want a concrete answer.

In 2023, Mark also expressed an interest in turning the series into a movie. However, it all depends on the cast. In the past, there were reports that Benedict and Martin didn’t really get along on the sets of Sherlock. Even though these are just speculations, if there’s any truth to them, we wonder if the duo would work together again. But let’s be optimistic; after all, Sherlock is such a beloved crime series.

Sherlock Season 4 Teaser

The BBC series stars Andrew Scott as Jim Moriarty, Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson, Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper, Rupert Graves as D.I. Greg Lestrade and Amanda Abbington as Mary Morstan Watson. The series also has a special released in 2016 titled ‘”The Abominable Bride’.

