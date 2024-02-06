Actress Jenna Ortega (21) is breaking the internet over her latest role in Miller’s Girl. The American black comedy drama stars her alongside Martin Freeman (52). Their intimate scene from the movie is breaking the internet, and netizens have wild reactions. Scroll below for all the details!

Jenna is fresh from the success of Wednesday. She has been working since a very young age but has finally received her due credit with the Netflix horror series. Miller’s Girl witnesses her in a never-seen-before avatar, and her sultry scenes have left fans speechless.

Jenna Ortega & Martin Freeman’s intimate scene in Miller’s Girl

A video is breaking the internet where Jenna Ortega, as Cairo Sweet, is dressed in a hot satin dress. She ditches the cigarette in her hand before Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) brings her erotic writings to life. He makes her bend on the bed, and they share an intimate moment before the clip ends.

In another viral clip from Miller’s Girl, Jenna Ortega shares a lesbian kiss with her co-star Gideon Adlon, who plays Winnie in the movie. She’s a tremendous artist who gives her heart and soul to her work. But netizens aren’t the happiest with the Wednesday star’s scenes.

Netizens are in disbelief!

A user reacted, “ARE YOU TELLING ME MARTIN FREE MAN HAD JENNA ORTEGA WTF”



Another commented, “now we are s**ualizing p*dophiles great”

“Wednesday series fame jenna ortega at peaks, Her seducing face. But her fans will (heartbroken),” a comment read.

A fan wrote, “purpose of this scene is to attract young gen bcz among them Jenna is so popular”

“is this real?” asked a fan in disbelief.

Here’s the Jenna Ortega Kiss scene that made internet go mad 😱 pic.twitter.com/wCo0TDTxFB — CRAZY 🥵 (@crazybet69) February 5, 2024

About Miller’s Girl

Miller’s Girl is a story about a teacher and a student who get into a complicated relationship while working on a creative writing project. Martin Freeman plays the role of Professor Jonathan Miller. Jenna Ortega is Cairo Sweet.

The film, directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, also stars Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Christine Adams in pivotal roles.

Jenna Ortega’s Miller’s Girl was released in the US on January 26, 2024, by Lionsgate.

About Jenna Ortega’s upcoming projects

It was recently announced that Jenna Ortega will be a part of Beetlejuice 2 along with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and others. Tim Burton will direct the film, and it will hit the theatres on September 6, 2024. Warner Bros is producing the fantasy horror comedy.

She is also donning the producer hat for the next season of Wednesday. It is likely to be released in early 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Hits $300 Million Milestone In Overseas, Here’s Where It Stands Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News