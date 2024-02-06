The 2024 Grammy Awards took place on the night of February 4, and as expected, it was eventful. Miley Cyrus bagged her first Grammy, and Taylor Swift made history by winning Album of the Year for the fourth time. There was also a surprise appearance from Celine Dion, who presented the night’s final award to Taylor.

The music artists give their best, and this award validates their talent, motivating them to succeed. Today, we bring you the highlights from the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Keep scrolling to find out.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and others looked stunning in gorgeous outfits. Olivia and Miley stole the show with their performances, and veteran artist Joni Mitchell performed at the Grammy Awards for the first time in 80 years. Check out some of the trending moments from the 2024 Grammys.

Rapper Killer Mike’s Arrest after 3 Grammy Wins –

According to reports, the rapper got arrested outside the Crypto Arena for allegedly assaulting a security officer. Collin Rugg posted a video of his reported arrest on the social media platform X. He won the Grammys for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

BREAKING: Rapper Killer Mike gets arrested at the Grammy’s in Los Angeles after winning three awards. Just before getting taken out of the Crypto arena in handcuffs, Killer Mike won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Killer Mike was heard saying: “Are you… pic.twitter.com/IoIy1wciIw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2024

Ed Sheeran cursed after Taylor Swift’s speech –

A video from the 2024 Grammy Awards night where Ed Sheeran seemingly said BS after Taylor Swift’s speech is all over the social media. However, Ed’s fans defended the artist as many claimed he said ‘brilliant’ and not ‘bullsh*t.’ Here is the clip; check it out and tell us what you think he said.

Jay Z calls out the Grammys –

Beyonce is an icon and a phenomenon with 32 Grammys, but none are for Album of the Year. Her husband and an established music artist, Jay Z, pointed that out at the 2024 Grammys. He received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and during his acceptance speech, he questioned Queen Bey’s constant Album of the Year snub. He said, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone but never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work.” He added he tells the truth when he’s nervous.

Miley Cyrus shares an NSFW detail –

Miley Cyrus is a popular personality who gave one of the chart toppers last year, Flowers. She won her first Grammy this year and took home two awards – Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. While giving her acceptance speech, she said, “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear. Bye!” She performed her award-winning song at the ceremony and added a little spin.

“i don’t think I forgot anyone but i might’ve forgotten underwear” MILEY CYRUS ALWAYS GONNA BE ICONIC#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DsSit9iTsw — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) February 5, 2024

Miley Cyrus’ complete performance of “Flowers” at the 2024 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/u6aKB5PI4l — Miley Cyrus Charts (@MileyOnStats) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift ignores Celine Dion on stage –

Taylor Swift took home two Grammys at the 66th Grammy Awards – Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. She also announced her new album and it will be called The Tortured Poet’s Department. Iconic singer Celine Dion appeared surprised to present the Album of the Year Award, but Taylor ignored her while accepting the honor. Observant netizens pointed that out and uploaded several videos on X.

This was just a bad look. Damn!!! Like to see Celine Dion walking and being able to move and talk after everything she’s been through, that alone was jaw dropping. And then Taylor just ignores her completely. Wow! Unbelievable https://t.co/XM3MxoDQqo — Mr. Barton (@ebowbarton) February 5, 2024

For the unversed, Celine Dion is suffering from stiff person syndrome. She canceled her tour last year.

