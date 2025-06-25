Ever since its launch, streaming service Amazon Prime Video has delivered a variety of critically acclaimed original films, including Being the Ricardos (2021), Thirteen Lives (2022), Argentina, 1985 (2022), Air (2023), and the most recent one, Deep Cover (2025), among others. However, earlier this year, Prime Video released a romantic-comedy film that didn’t receive rave reviews from several critics. Despite that, it has gone on to break viewership records on the platform.

We are talking about You’re Cordially Invited, starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles. According to a report by Deadline, the film has drawn more than a whopping 50 million viewers globally on Prime Video. So, now, it holds the distinction of ranking among Amazon MGM Studios’ top-three most-watched comedy films of all time (for viewership data measured over 145 days). Nielsen data reportedly confirms that the other two most-watched comedies on Prime Video were Coming 2 America (2021) and The Idea of You (2024).

Read on to find out what the film is all about and its critical feedback.

You’re Cordially Invited – Plot

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film has an intriguing and entertaining premise. The story kicks off when two weddings are accidentally booked at the same venue on the same day. Amid the confusion, Jim Caldwell (Will Ferrell), the father of the bride, and Margot Buckley (Reese Witherspoon), the elder sister of the other bride, find themselves in a peculiar situation while trying to protect their families’ big day. What follows is a hilarious comedy of errors filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, and surprisingly heartfelt moments.

You’re Cordially Invited – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film holds an underwhelming 47% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 34%. Moreover, it has an IMDb user rating of 5.5/10. If you want to watch it, it’s available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

You’re Cordially Invited Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the film here to get a sneak peek at its lead characters, amusing plotline, and the chaotic wedding setting.

