MUMBAI—January 28, 2025—Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, today announced February 28, 2025, as the theatrical premiere date in India, the US, the UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand for its highly acclaimed Original movie Superboys of Malegaon. The film, set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, is inspired by actual events. An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover.

After garnering acclaim at the prominent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival, this emotional yet truly inspirational tale—capturing the essence of human relationships, camaraderie, and the transformative power of filmmaking—will make its theatrical debut on February 28 in India, US, UK, UAE, Australia and New Zealand. Following its theatrical run, Superboys of Malegaon will have its digital debut on Prime Video, reaching audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon. The town’s residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on filmmaking, friendship, and what happens when those two worlds collide.

