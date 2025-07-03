After facing multiple delays, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally on the right track. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the film was in the making for a long time, and due to several reasons, it faced hurdles. It is scheduled to release this month, and the highly anticipated trailer was unveiled a few hours ago today. The trailer promises grandeur on the big screen, and the film will likely be the Power Star’s record opener at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the upcoming period action drama is a magnum opus from Tollywood. It’s one of the most expensive films in Pawan Kalyan’s career. Since the work on the film began in 2020, it has been in discussion for a long time. When the official announcement of the project was made, it was a hot property in the Telugu market, but its hype was affected over time.

The trailer isn’t up to the mark, but Pawan Kalyan’s stardom will take care of it!

Coming to the trailer, it looks grand, and the high production value is evident. However, apart from the grandeur, nothing stands out. Even the initial trailer reception is mixed. Pawan Kalyan looks in top form, and his screen presence is powerful, which is enough to draw the crowd to theatres on the opening day.

So, despite the trailer receiving a mixed response, Hari Hara Veera Mallu aims for a massive start at the Indian box office. Ever since Pawan Kalyan has entered politics, his stature has increased, and his larger-than-life persona will impact the film. Also, it is enjoying a solo release on July 24. Considering these factors, the magnum opus is in a position to score 42-45 crore net on day 1.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is likely to be Pawan’s biggest opener at the Indian box office

For those who don’t know, Vakeel Saab (2021) is Pawan Kalyan’s biggest opener of all time with a collection of 40.10 crore net. This number is expected to be crossed by Hari Hara Veera Mallu, thus giving him a new record opener.

