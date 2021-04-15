Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is having a great run at the box office. Despite the Covid-19 scare, the film is all set to enter the 100-crore club within eight days of its release. As of now, the film has collected somewhere in the ballpark of 95 crores which is still a considerable achievement.

Released on a regular Friday, the film made 71.50 crores in the first three days after earning 38 crores, 16.50 crores and 17 crores on day 1, day two and day 3, respectively. The film’s pre-release buzz was very high as Pawan Kalyan fans were waiting for this one with bated breath.

For the unversed, this Telugu film is a remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 film Pink. Led by Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, the film opened up to raving reviews resulting in remakes in multiple languages. In Tamil, Ajith tried to fill Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes.

As far as the box office of the original is concerned, it was declared a superhit considering its tight budget and amazing returns. Bringing in 68 crores, Pink was a profitable venture for everyone involved.

Interestingly, due to Pawan Kalyan’s crazy fan-power, Vakeel Saab took just a weekend to cross that number. It’s not a comparison, but an interesting analysis on how the same story could yearn for different numbers at the box office with an altered cast and crew.

A Venu Sriram directorial, Vakeel Saan features an ensemble cast including Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan and Vennela Kishore. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their banners, Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects. The film sees Pawan Kalyan reprising Amitabh Bachchan role as an unapologetic lawyer from the Hindi film PINK. The film revolves around s*xual abuse against women and how society reacts to it.

