Shruti Haasan is having a blast post lockdown. First of all her Telugu theatrical release, Krack alongside Ravi Teja proved to be a huge success this year. Now she is all set to be seen in the pan-India project, Salaar starring Prabhas in lead. What makes the project even bigger is that it’s being directed by, KGF director Prashanth Neel.

The talented and gorgeous actress recently opened up about working in Salaar alongside Prabhas and praised him.

Talking to Pinkvilla about Prabhas, Shruti Haasan said, “He is genuinely very chilled out and positive as a person. There are people who pretend to be humble, we have all seen plenty of them. But this is not a pretence, he is genuinely in touch with himself,”

Talking about Salaar and how she came on board for the film, Shruti Haasan said, “The director of KGF, Prashanth Neel is helming this, so it is such a power-packed combination with just the two of them. I was really excited when I had heard about the project, I was even a part of it back then. But it all happened very quickly, I was in the middle of other shoots and it kind of happened. When Prashanth told me the story, I really liked it. It’s very much in his space of action, drama and emotion. I was really excited to work with Prabhas,”

Meanwhile, Shruti will also be seen in films like Vakeel Saab & Laabam. But not just films, she will also work in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series based on Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote.

Talking about Salaar, the film will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. Back in February, The actor Prabhas shared the poster of the film and captioned it as, “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas!”

The film is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade. The film’s mahurat took place here in January this year.

Shruti Haasan too posted the poster of the film announcing the date but didn’t write much in the caption. Instead, she just chose to tag the film’s cast and team.

