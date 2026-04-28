Shah Rukh Khan is returning to theaters after a gap of almost three years as his King is scheduled to release in December 2026. He was last seen in Dunki, which was a Christmas release of 2023. Since he’s coming back after a long time, fans are excited, and even among the neutral audience, there’s awareness about the upcoming biggie. Going by the buzz, one thing looks certain: it’s going to record the biggest start for a Bollywood film on Christmas, but can it challenge Prabhas’ Salaar at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

We all witnessed Shah Rukh setting the box office on fire with his action-packed entertainers, Pathaan and Jawan. The buzz was at its peak around the release of these two films, and now, he’s yet again returning with an action entertainer. Yes, there’s some fatigue for action films now, but the star power will definitely drive big numbers on the opening day.

King targets the biggest Bollywood opening for a Christmas release

For those who don’t know, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 holds the record for the biggest opening among Bollywood’s Christmas releases. Released in 2013, it clocked a whopping 36 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This record is likely to be broken easily by King, which aims to score over 40-45 crore net. With such an expected start, the upcoming biggie is set to claim the throne of Bollywood’s biggest Christmas opener.

Salaar holds the record for the biggest Christmas opening

Among all Indian films, Prabhas’ Salaar holds the record for the biggest opening among Christmas releases. Despite a clash with Dunki and an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, Salaar scored a mammoth 90.7 crore net on day 1. While King definitely aims for a big start, surpassing Salaar isn’t possible.

King won’t surpass Salaar’s day 1

Salaar was a pan-India release and benefited from Prabhas’ strong fan base in the Hindi belt. Also, Prashanth Neel is a brand in himself across the country, which also helped Salaar open big. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s next, its major market remains the Hindi belt, and there’s no such sequel factor that will significantly boost its hype. Also, the Christmas window will be crowded due to Avengers: Doomsday and other big releases. So, Salaar’s opening-day collection will remain unbeaten.

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