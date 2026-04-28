Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi starrer Dhurandhar 2 is a box office juggernaut. The spy action thriller sequel continues to surprise us with every passing day. It has beaten every single Indian film overseas in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed day 39 report!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned overseas in 39 days?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned 440 crore gross at the overseas box office in 39 days. It has set new milestones for Indian cinema as no other film has been able to even cross the 300 crore mark since 2025.

Despite competition from Bhooth Bangla, Vaazha 2, Darling, along with international rivals, Aditya Dhar’s directorial continues to add moolah, which is commendable. It is now in its sixth week, witnessing one of the longest overseas runs for an Indian film. But the end is near, and it’s a glorious one!

Dhurandhar 2 is highest-grossing Indian film overseas (post-COVID)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was expected to join the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan, which were amongst the rare Indian films to have entered the 400 crore club in the first phase of their international run. Little did anyone know that the spy-action-thriller sequel would surpass its competitors, setting new benchmarks.

With a margin of 28 crore from Pathaan, it is the only Indian film in the post-pandemic era to touch the 440 crore mark. Unfortunately, the 450 crore milestone will remain out of reach.

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas at the post-COVID box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 440 crore (39 days) Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore RRR – 314.15 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 275 crore Pushpa 2 – 271 crore Animal – 257 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 214.15 crore Leo – 204 crore

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