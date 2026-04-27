Love Insurance Kompany is on the verge of concluding its theatrical run with a disappointing total at the Indian box office. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the film was released amid high expectations but failed to make any mark. It got off to a good start, but due to poor word of mouth among the audience, it saw a sharp decline. For Pradeep, it’s going to end its run with an undesirable feat.

How much did Love Insurance Kompany earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy entertainer scored 55 lakh on the third Friday, day 15. It was followed by 58 lakh on Saturday, day 16, and 63 lakh on Sunday, day 17. Overall, it scored only 1.76 crore during the third weekend. In total, the film has earned 41.81 crore net (Tamil + Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 49.33 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.22 crore

Week 2 – 6.93 crore

Day 15 – 55 lakh

Day 16 – 58 lakh

Day 17 – 63 lakh

Total – 41.81 crore

Pradeep Ranganathan’s first film to miss a half-century

Love Insurance Kompany has earned 41.81 crore net so far, and since it has slowed down considerably, it won’t be able to reach the 50 crore milestone. With such an expected end, the rom-com will conclude its domestic run by becoming the first Pradeep Ranganathan film to miss a half-century at the Indian box office. All of Pradeep’s previous films, namely Love Today, Dragon, and Dude, earned 50 crore net or more.

Box office verdict of the film

Love Insurance Kompany was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 41.81 crore net so far. So, in 17 days, the film has recovered 69.68% of the budget, and it needs 18.19 crore more to enter the safe zone. Since the film is on the verge of wrapping up, it won’t be able to cover the remaining distance, so it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 41.81 crore

Recovery – 69.68%

Deficit – 18.19 crore

Deficit% – 30.32%

Verdict – Losing

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