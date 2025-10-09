Krithi Shetty is currently garnering a lot of attention nationwide. The actress primarily works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She debuted with the 2021 movie Uppena, earning praise for her performance alongside Vaishnav Tej and Vijay Sethupathi. She was last seen in the 2024 ARM, which became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. In this article, we will explore Krithi’s salary growth from her first film to her latest.

Krithi Shetty’s Salary In Uppena

Krithi played one of the lead characters of Uppena. The film was released in 2021 and garnered significant popularity following its release. Krithi, who played Bebamma, earned a salary of just 6 lakh for her debut film as a lead actress, according to Filmibeat. After this, she has only witnessed an upward graph in her career.

Krithi Shetty’s Salary In ARM & The Massive Jump In Her Remuneration

Krithi Shetty slowly built her career with one movie after another. Her last theatrical release was ARM (2024), which also marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry. Per Filmibeat, she reportedly received a solid salary amount of 1-1.5 crores for ARM. If calculated, she witnessed a massive hike of 1566.67-2400%, which is superb. She was one of the lead actors in the movie and starred alongside Tovino Thomas.

What Next For Krithi Shetty?

Within just three years of her career, Krithi managed to make a name for herself in the South industry. She has now entered the crore bracket as per the salary structure, and it will only go higher from here. On the work front, between her debut movie and ARM, Krithi Shetty has also featured in other films, including Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, Manamey, and The Warrior. Now, Krithi is all over the news for her latest song, ABDI ABDI, from Genie.

The actress is set to appear next in the Tamil action-comedy Vaa Vathiyaar and the sci-fi romantic-comedy Love Insurance Kompany alongside Genie.

