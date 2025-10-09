SSMB29, a collaborative effort between legendary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu, is currently in production. The film is expected to be one of the biggest releases in Indian cinema, and speculation about the project has been ongoing since its inception. One of the most heavily discussed aspects is the title.

As many might not know, SSMB29 is just a working title, the actual title of the film has not been officially announced yet. As a result, social media has been abuzz with potential title suggestions that could fit the project, including Maharaj, Globetrotter, and GEN63, among others. But now, a new contender is entering that race.

SSMB29: What Is The Newly Speculated Title Of Mahesh Babu & S.S. Rajamouli’s Film?

According to Gulte, Varanasi is the new entrant in the potential title race. The reason for the film possibly being titled Varanasi is that the makers have reportedly created a massive set worth 50 crores at Ramoji Film City, replicating Varanasi. It was reportedly deemed easier to build a set than to shoot in the actual location due to crowd control and logistical challenges.

SSMB29 First Look To Be Unveiled By James Cameron?

The same report also mentioned that Hollywood director James Cameron could unveil the first look of the film when he visits India for the promotions of Avatar: The Fire and Ash. The official title announcement is expected in November 2025 alongside the first glimpse of the film. It is worth noting that all the mentioned reports are speculative, and the makers are yet to share an official announcement regarding the title.

Will SSMB29 Release In Two Parts?

Back in September, Kenyan publication The Star reported that the film would be released in two parts. The report came while covering S.S. Rajamouli’s visit to Kenya, where he met with government officials, including Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation that SSMB 29 will be a two-part film.

