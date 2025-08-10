SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated films in recent times, and the reason for that is the collaboration between director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. However, SSMB29 is just a placeholder name, and the official title has not yet been revealed.

Previously, publications like IndiaForums speculated that the title could be Garuda or Maharaj. Now, a new contender, Gen 63, has entered the race. Like the others, the new tentative title is also just speculation for now.

SSMB29 To Gen 63: Why This Title?

Gen 63 became the new contender for the tentative title of the movie because of its connection to the story. According to Peeping Moon, the protagonist played by Mahesh Babu is the 63rd descendant of an ancient ancestor. Due to his lineage and place in it, the film could be titled Gen 63.

Set in the city of Kashi, the film is likely to be a unique blend of the epic Ramayana and modern sci-fi. Mahesh Babu is expected to portray multiple avatars, reflecting different stages of his life across various eras. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the antagonist, and he is rumored to possess some high-tech sci-fi abilities as well. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also plays a prominent role in the film.

SSMB29: Teaser Poster

SS Rajamouli himself published the teaser poster on social media on Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, announcing that the first official reveal will be in November 2025. Although the poster only shows a man’s chest, a rudraksha mala can be seen resting on it, with a locket of a trishool and a Nandi pendant attached. It is highly likely that the face belongs to Mahesh Babu.

As rumors surrounding a possible title for the movie continue to make the rounds online it remains to be seen when the official title drops and what meaning it carries.

