SSMB 29 marks the first collaboration between blockbuster director SS Rajamouli and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. As a result, the hype surrounding the project is enormous. Currently, the film is in its third schedule in Hyderabad. The previous two major schedules took place in Hyderabad and Odisha, respectively. This film is one of the most ambitious projects in India, with a reported production budget of INR 1000 crores. However, one aspect that has been heavily kept under wraps is the film’s plot. The only detail known so far is that it will be a jungle adventure. But now, a rumoured plot synopsis has surfaced.

What’s The Plot Of SSMB29?

Rajamouli previously confirmed that the film is inspired by the Hollywood franchise Indiana Jones. Building on that adventurous spirit, director S. S. Rajamouli and his father, veteran screenwriter K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, have decided to incorporate elements from the Hindu epic Ramayana into SSMB 29, specifically the legendary Sanjeevani Booti, a magical herb believed to have the power to revive someone on the brink of death. Mahesh Babu’s character is set to embark on a globe-trotting adventure in search of this mythical herb. (via PeepingMoon)

Cast & Crew Of SSMB29

The film is expected to be released in theatres in 2027. In addition to S. S. Rajamouli as the director and Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the film will also feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, R. Madhavan, Amit Kumar Bhagat, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani is handling the music, while P. S. Vinod serves as the cinematographer. This massive project is being produced by Narayana K.L. under the banner of Sri Durga Arts.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: SSMB29: Chiyaan Vikram Reportedly Turned Down SS Rajamouli’s Next-Was It A Bold Move Or A Missed Opportunity?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News