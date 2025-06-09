Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s much-awaited fourth collaboration, Akhanda 2: Thandavam, is set to arrive in theatres this year! A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, the new film promises to take the action, drama, and spiritual fervor to unprecedented heights.

Backed by producers Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the film is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri. The makers unveiled an intense teaser for the movie and announced the release date on ‘The God of Masses’ Balakrishna’s birthday.

When Is Akhanda 2: Thandavam Releasing?

Akhanda 2: Thandavam will have its pan-India release on September 25, 2025, as a Dussehra Special. It will be a divine treat for fans waiting to witness the spectacle on the big screen.

The film is currently being shot in the scenic locales of Georgia, where a major sequence is underway. In addition to Nandamuri Balakrishna, it stars Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty (as the main antagonist). The film is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner.

The music is composed by S. Thaman, cinematography by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake, editing by Tammiraju, action choreography by Ram-Lakshman, art direction by A.S. Prakash, and marketing handled by First Show, with Vamsi-Shekar as the PRO.

What Has Been Shown In The Akhanda 2: Thandavam Teaser?

The teaser offers a glimpse into Balakrishna’s fierce and divine avatar that captures the essence of his character. Boyapati Sreenu once again proves that he understands the superstar like no one else. The first look and teaser that elevates the star’s screen presence to mythic proportions.

The visual of the Trishul, flanked by Nandi and set against the snow-capped backdrop of Kailasam, is doused in spiritual symbolism and bound to give fans goosebumps. It reflects the deep research and thought that has gone into shaping this film’s unique tone.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s powerful walk adds a touch of majesty, while the scenes where he hurls goons aside and the intense Trishul-neck shot are jaw-dropping. Action choreographers Ram-Lakshman have brilliantly amplified Balakrishna’s mass appeal through perfectly staged sequences.

Thaman S’ background score lifts the visuals to a whole new level. His music, especially for Balakrishna films, continues to be otherworldly, and this teaser is no exception. 14 Reels Plus’s production values are top-tier, adding scale and grandeur to every frame.

