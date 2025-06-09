The Naveen Chandra starrer Telugu crime-thriller Eleven is all geared up for its OTT release. The movie failed to strike magic at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see whether its digital release will make a strong impact amongst the masses.

What Is The Movie About?

The plot of Eleven revolves around a no-nonsense and dutiful police officer, Aravind Francis (Naveen Chandra) who has solved numerous challenging cases. He proves to be one of the biggest assets of the police force with each achievement of his. However, he is soon assigned with a serial-killing case which threatens to turn his life upside down. He finds himself facing numerous obstacles while solving the tumultuous case. Will Aravind be able to solve the case? Forms the main crux of the story.

When And Where To Watch Eleven On OTT?

Eleven is now up for streaming on the OTT platform, Tentkotta. The movie will be streaming on the platform from June 13, 2025. The official social media handle of Tentkotta also informed about the same to the masses. The caption said, “One case. Countless questions. No easy answers.#ELEVEN — the critically acclaimed thriller that keeps you guessing lands June 13 on @TentkottaTruth hides. Only the bold uncover it.” Take a look at the same.

🕵️♂️ One case. Countless questions. No easy answers.#ELEVEN — the critically acclaimed thriller that keeps you guessing lands June 13 on @Tentkotta 🎬💥 Truth hides. Only the bold uncover it. ✨Subscribe Now ▶️ https://t.co/zz0ZAaNTUa

Go legal say No to Piracy @Naveenc212… pic.twitter.com/VmxEjyix8F — Tentkotta (@Tentkotta) June 8, 2025

Apart from this, fans can also watch Eleven on two other streaming platforms. Yes, you heard that right! The film can also be streamed on Aha Tamil and SimplySouth from June 13, 2025. Well, it will be interesting to see on how the film is received upon its digital release.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Eleven has been helmed by Lokkesh Ajls. Apart from Naveen Chandra, the film also stars Reyaa Hari, Shashank and Abhirami in the lead roles. The music has been composed by D Imman.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Ronth Trailer Review: Roshan Mathew & Dileesh Pothan’s Intense Conflicts As Patrol Officers Make Sure Malayalam Cinema Delivers Another Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News