Actress Abhirami, who is making a comeback to the film industry after a hiatus, opened up about her decision to step away from films to pursue academics in the United States. She wanted to study Psychology and Communications and, during the filming of Virumaandi, applied to the College of Wooster in Ohio. According to Mathrubhumi. Abhirami requested superstar Kamal Haasan and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan to provide her recommendation letters for the application.

Believing that recommendation letters would strengthen her application, she approached renowned Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, known for his award-winning films. He readily issued her a recommendation letter without hesitation. She then turned to her Virumaandi co-star, Kamal Haasan, for a similar request. However, Kamal Haasan declined, explaining that he believed she had a promising future in the film industry and should not leave it.

Abhirami had already made up her mind before seeking recommendations, as she had spent a year contemplating the decision. Despite the advice against it, she received her admission confirmation and left for the U.S. after completing the shooting for Virumaandi.

Abhirami also shared that her parents fully supported her choices—both when she initially left her education to pursue acting and later, at 21, when she decided to step away from a thriving film career in four languages to prioritize her education again.

