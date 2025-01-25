Tovino Thomas kicked off 2024 with the investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, now streaming on Netflix. This year, he started with another investigation-themed project. His action thriller Identity, featuring impressive action set pieces, hit theaters on January 2, 2025. The film is set to make its OTT debut within the same month of its theatrical release.

Plot

The female lead possesses a remarkable photographic memory, making her an invaluable witness to a murder. The male lead, a skilled martial artist with a unique talent for sketching, is driven by a past marred by childhood trauma and abuse at the hands of his father, which has left him with obsessive-compulsive tendencies. These complex backstories set the stage for the investigation.

Cast and Crew

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Aju Varghese, Vinay Rai, Shammi Thilakan, Mandira Bedi, Archana Kavi, Giju John, Gopika Ramesh, Praveen Neelambaran, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Aneesh Gopal, and Dhruvan.

Written and directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, the film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Akhil George’s cinematography and editing are by Chaman Chakko. Produced by Roy C.J., Kochumon, and Raju Malliath, Century Films and Ragam Movies back the project.

Box office and audience response

The film managed to earn around INR 16 crores worldwide at the box office. According to some estimates, the film was made on a budget of INR 12 crores, making it a flop. The critical response was also poor, with negative reviews from audiences. It faced tough competition from Marco, released in December 2024, and Rekhachithram released the following week after the release of Identity. All three films, Marco, Rekhachithram, and Identity, are still running in theaters, but it is unlikely to impact Identity’s box office figures dramatically.

OTT Release Date and Platform

The film will begin streaming on Zee5 on January 31st, 2025. It will be available in its original Malayalam version and dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

