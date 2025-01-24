Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, starring Vikram, was initially slated for release in January 2025, but things didn’t go as planned, and it got postponed. The good news? We finally have a new release date! Vikram himself shared the update on social media along with an exciting new poster.

What’s really interesting is that the second part of the story is releasing first, with the prequel planned for later. This unique approach has definitely created some buzz. The film was initially announced in 2023 with the working title Chiyaan 62, marking Vikram’s 62nd project as a lead actor. For those unfamiliar, Vikram is popularly known as Chiyaan Vikram.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Initially, it was supposed to be released in January, but plans shifted due to scheduling clashes. The main reason? Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi was also aiming for a January release around Pongal, leading to some reshuffling.

Our deadly #Kaali is all set to meet you in Theatres From 27th March 2025! Mark the date and get ready to witness @chiyaan ‘s epic action thriller #VeeraDheeraSooran 🔥 An #SUArunkumar Picture 🎬 A @gvprakash musical 🪈🎶 Produced by @hr_pictures @riyashibu_ @iam_SJSuryah… pic.twitter.com/nSzXnSPw8j — Vikram (@chiyaan) January 22, 2025

Interestingly, Vidaamuyarchi itself ended up getting postponed, so neither film made it to its originally announced dates. Now, things are finally back on track. Vidaamuyarchi is locked for a theatrical release on February 6, 2025, and Veera Dheera Sooran—Part 2 will follow a few weeks later in March.

The plot of Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 revolves around Kaali, a family man and store owner who leads a double life. Beneath his ordinary facade, he’s deeply entangled in organized crime, with a mysterious past and an even more enigmatic mission driving his actions.

The film is written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar and features an ensemble cast including Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Baalaji S.U., Raja Ragupathy, Vijaya Laxmi, Vel Murugan, and others. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Prasanna G.K., and art direction by C.S. Balachandar. It is produced by Riya Shibu and Shibu Thameens under the banner of HR Pictures.

