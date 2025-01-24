Mahesh Babu recently shared his review of the film Gandhi Tatha Chettu on social media. The film, directed by Padmavati Malladi and starring Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, was released on January 24. It revolves around Gandhian values.

He appreciated that the film’s story beautifully showcased the principle of non-violence. Therefore, he hailed director Padmavati Malladi for bringing this message to the screen. Mahesh Babu expressed pride over Sukriti Veni Bandreddi. His pride indicated that he was proud to see her growing into a good actor. He was especially impressed by her powerful performance in the film. He encouraged everyone to watch the movie, calling it a “little masterpiece.”

In his post, Mahesh wrote, “This film will stay with you. It is a poignant story about ahimsa beautifully brought to life by @padmamalladi14. So incredibly proud of my little friend #SukritiVeniBandireddi. Watching you grow into this beautiful actress and deliver such a powerful performance fills me with immense pride. Way to go. Go watch this little masterpiece.”

Keerthy Suresh also congratulated Sukriti on the release of her film. She wrote, “Congratulations to #SukritiVeniBandreddi, my dear @padmamalladi14 and @Thabithasukumar on the release of #GandhiTathaChettu today!! Sending my best wishes.”

The film tells the story of Ramachandraiah, played by Anand Chakrapani. He is a kind-hearted man who follows Gandhian principles of truth and non-violence. He values simple living and has a strong connection to nature. Ramachandraiah is deeply attached to a tree in his village. He names his granddaughter Gandhi after Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi, played by Sukriti, follows her grandfather’s ideals daily.

The story takes a turn when Satish, played by Rag Mayur, arrives in the village. Satish works for an industrialist who wants to build a chemical factory. Many villagers struggling with farming sell their lands. Ramachandraiah refuses to give up his property. Gandhi stands firm against industrialization. She fights to protect her grandfather’s tree and their village.

