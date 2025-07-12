After a long gap, Wednesday is finally returning with season 2, and the full trailer of the series has been dropped recently. While many fans shared their excitement over the trailer, many pointed out that Xavier Thorpe, one of the lead characters in season 1, was missing. His character was quite crucial in the previous season, and how his last interaction with Wednesday ended hinted that there was more to his character arc.

Percy Hynes White played the character of Xavier Thorpe, while Jenna Ortega made the character of Wednesday iconic. There was a subtle romance brewing between them in the last season. So if Xavier is nowhere to be seen in the trailer, does that mean he is not going to be in season 2? Scroll ahead to read about what we found out.

Is Xavier Thorpe Going To Be In Wednesday Season 2?

No, as Percy Hynes White has been removed from the cast, it’s clear that his character, Xavier Thorpe, won’t return in Wednesday season 2. The reason behind his exit stemmed from the allegations against his name because of his involvement in s*xual misconduct that surfaced in 2023. Although Hynes denied all the accusations, it had already tarnished his name by then.

New trailer for ‘WEDNESDAY’ Season 2 has been released! Vol 1: August 6

Vol 2: September 3 pic.twitter.com/ww0W6Q8vQv — Wednesday (@WednesdaysDaily) July 9, 2025

The actor in an Instagram story shared his side of the story and denied all the allegations. He wrote (via Variety), “Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

But even then, because of the controversy that erupted surrounding his name, Netflix decided to remove him from the project. So, even though there was a possible chance of romance in Wednesday’s life initially in season 2, the show will take a different turn as Percy Hynes White won’t return as Thorpe.

Even Jenna Ortega admitted in conversation during the Actors on Actors interview with Variety that romance isn’t on the page for Wednesday. When she was asked what things she want to bring in season 2, Ortega shared via Entertainment Weekly, “Yeah, I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted and I think a show like this, with vampires and werewolves and super powers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. I think that we’re kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

Wednesday season 2 part 1 has been scheduled to stream on August 6, 2025. Are you excited?

