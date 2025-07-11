K-drama fanatics, assemble! There’s a new update on the sequel of Lee Sang-Yi and Woo Do-Hwan’s Bloodhounds, and you are not ready for it. Well, as per reports, Park Seo-Joon will join the cast and make a special appearance in the K-drama. Since the announcement hit the media, fans have gone crazy about it. The anticipation and excitement revolving around the drama have escalated.

Is Park Seo-Joon A Confirmed Cast Member On Bloodhounds 2?

On July 10, 2025, a Netflix representative announced that Park Seo-Joon would be a surprise guest in Bloodhounds 2. According to Soompi, they stated, “It is true that Park Seo Joon will be making a special appearance in Bloodhounds 2. However, we cannot provide further details at this time.” Although we don’t know much about his role in the drama, this will mark his reunion with director Kim Joo-Hwan. Previously, the South Korean actor worked with the director in films like Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury.

On the other hand, Woo Do-Hwan and Seo-Joon also worked together in The Divine Fury. This sparked another level of anticipation as viewers can’t wait to see their onscreen chemistry in Bloodhounds 2. The Gyeongseong Creature actor is known for his versatility, and as he has previously shown his boxing skills in Fight My Way, his fans are wondering what kind of role he will play in the Netflix sequel. Whether he will be the boys’ ally or enemy, only time will tell, but his involvement in the drama has already created hype.

What Is Bloodhounds About?

Bloodhounds is an action noir K-drama about two young boys passionate about boxing who team up with a moneylender who is also very good at heart to take down a ruthless loan shark who exploits financially desperate people in need. The intense action scenes, emotional connection between the characters, and unique storyline captivated the audience in the first season. The series is returning with a sequel, and fans can’t keep calm.

What To Expect From Bloodhounds 2?

Season 2 of Bloodhounds is going to be grittier and darker than before, as the boys Kim Geon-Woo (Woo Do-Hwan) and Hong Woo-Jin (Lee Sang-Yi) are stepping into the global boxing circuit controlled by the new antagonist of the drama, Baek Jeong (Rain). Now it keeps getting deadlier and interesting with Park Seo-Joon being in the mix as a surprise character.

While Netflix is yet to announce the release date of Bloodhounds 2, you can stream the first season on the OTT platform to know the backstory of these two boys.

