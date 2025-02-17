Born in 2000, Kim Sae-Ron was only 24 years old when she was found at her home in Seongdong-gu, dead. Police and authorities have been investigating the matter to know more in-depth what led to this extreme decision. Her passing left fans, netizens, and industry people in shock. Nobody can understand what made her walk on the path of death. However, some people are trying to connect the dots and theorizing her death. Many even connected her death to Kim Soo-Hyun’s birthday.

Sae-Ron began her career as a child artist. She debuted in 2009 with the film Traveler but gained massive recognition after appearing in the hit movie The Man from Nowhere. However, she successfully transitioned from being a child actor to a lead actress and started to take up projects where she led the drama. She was seen in High School: Love On and Bloodhounds.

For those who don’t know, Kim Sae-Ron’s career hit a rough patch following a drunk driving case in 2022, after which she took a gap of two years from her work. Although the actress was reported to make her comeback with the play Dongchimi last year, she withdrew herself due to health issues. Now, her sudden death left everyone to think about what might have happened.

Some have pointed out the connection between her death news and Kim Soo-Hyun’s birthday. After her drink-and-drive controversy, Kim Sae-Ron sparked dating rumors by posting a close-up photo with the Queen of Tears actor when he was getting fame for exuding chemistry with his co-star Kim Ji-Won. Now, her death has made the fans speculate theories about their relationship.

There’s no concrete proof other than to accept that Sae-Ron death and Kim Soo-Hyun’s birthday coincided. After she passed away, one of her close acquaintances shared some shocking revelations. Her friend confirmed that she was preparing for her comeback and had even changed her name.

According to Kim Sae-Ron’s acquaintance, “The last time I saw Kim Sae Ron was at the end of last year. She was preparing to return with the movie Guitar Man, and we talked about how she would start acting again and finally make money… I never imagined this would happen. Kim Sae Ron recently changed her name to Kim Ah Im.”

Her friend further added, “She was preparing to open a café and was also planning her return to the entertainment industry. I still can’t believe it. The reason she wanted to open a café was because she had been working at one while filming, but managing both schedules was too difficult, so she eventually quit. She was making plans to move while preparing for the café with her friends. There were no signs of anything being wrong. I even told her to call me if she was struggling…”

Recently, in an official statement, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, mourned Sae-Ron’s death and stated, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate news of Kim Sae-ron’s passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences and wish for her to rest in peace.”

May Kim Sae-Ron rest in peace.

