UEE, who debuted as a singer and then turned into an actress, has been in the industry for 16 years. Recently, she appeared on a show on the YouTube channel ‘by PDC’ and talked about her life, her journey, and finally finding her true happiness in the process. UEE was known for her ‘honey thighs’ when she debuted. During the talk show, she opened up about the fact that she had starved herself in the name of dieting to fit into a certain body type.

She is not the first person who openly chats about this. Many idols and actresses have often admitted that they have gone through an intense amount of dieting to get into a certain body shape. It has always been there in South Korea. Now, as the ‘Ghost Doctor’ star talked about it, it just proved that this way of thinking still exists in Korea. Scroll ahead to know more.

During the conversation on ‘by PDC,’ UEE admitted that she was known for her ‘honey thighs’ image and added, “I’m actually known for that image, but that’s how I felt when I was younger. I wanted to wear a clothing brand, and I was a model for advertisements, but there were times when the pants didn’t fit, so I thought, ‘Am I fit to be a model?’ and starved myself.”

She further explained what her diet looked like while she was filming ‘Marriage Contract,’ “At that time, I adopted an extreme diet. I didn’t eat at all and starved myself. It was because the role was sick at the time, and I had to portray someone who was on the verge of death. At that time, I was really immersed in the role.”

Putting it out there that she has finally found her true happiness since her debut. UEE added that she believes she’s a lucky person and continued, “I think, ‘I’m a lucky person. I’m always really grateful.’ So, it actually spurred me on a lot. When I was in my 20s, people would tell me things like, ‘You had these great opportunities, but you didn’t take advantage of them, so isn’t that wrong with you?’”

Last year in June, UEE took to her Instagram account and shared a photo with the caption, “Bodyprofile.” In the said picture, she was looking absolutely stunning as she bared her abs in athleisure, featuring a bikini set along with a tracksuit pant. She proved the fact that one can get this kind of body shape only through dedication and hard work.

The idol-turned-actress has recently gained 8 kgs after quitting her excessively strict diet and admitted that now she only “tries to maintain a healthy body.” She was last seen in Live Your Own Life and Ghost Doctor.

Well, what are your thoughts about UEE’s confession regarding her strict diet?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Melo Movie: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Park Bo-Young & Choi Woo-Shik Starrer This Valentine’s Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News