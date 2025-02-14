Netflix’s one of the highly anticipated K-dramas of 2025, Melo Movie, has been scheduled to have a release date on February 14. As we all know, on Feb 14, the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, and what can be better than to watch a rom-com K-drama on the day of love? So, grab your partner, get some snacks and chocolate-dipped strawberries as your dessert, put sheet masks on your faces, and start watching the show.

The series features four lead actors: Park Bo-Young, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Jun-Young, and Jeon So-Nee. Written by Lee Na-Eun and directed by Oh Choong-Hwan, the drama has a beautiful storyline that will keep you engaged until the end. But are you still having doubts about whether you should watch this series or not? Then, scroll ahead as we list 5 reasons that will definitely convince you to binge-watch.

Beautiful Plot

Melo Movie tells a beautiful story about four young people on a journey to pursue their dreams and search for love. Despite their struggles and challenges, they find peace and inspiration from one another to keep going on their path. The storyline revolves around Kim Mu-Bi (Park Bo-Young), an assistant director who aspires to be a film director one day.

She wants to follow in her father’s footsteps, who worked in the filming crew and loved movies more than his daughter. She enters the film industry but keeps her head down so as not to attract much attention. On the other hand, Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo-Shik) is someone who stands out among everyone. He rose from being an extra actor and became a film critic. He loves everything about films, so when he met Mu-Bi, he got curious as her name sounded like a ‘movie.’ How their story connects is all about the drama.

Director & Screenwriter Duo’s Magic

The series is directed by Oh Choong-Hwan, popularly known for K-dramas like Hotel del Luna and Start-Up. He joined hands with Lee Na-Eun, the screenwriter known for the project Our Beloved Summer (featuring Choi Woo-Shik and Kim Da-Mi). This duo has created some extraordinary K-drama worlds we still love. So, they are expected to make something amazing with Melo Movie.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

Apart from Park Bo-Young and Choi Woo-Shik, the drama also stars Lee Jun-Young and Jeon So-Nee. While Jun-Young plays Hong Si-Jun, who thinks he is a genius but remains an unknown songwriter. On the other hand, So-Nee plays his ex-girlfriend Son Ju-A, who works as a screenwriter. In addition to the main leads, the series features Kim Jae-Wook (who plays Ko Gyeom’s older brother), Cha Woo-Min, Kim Young-Woong, and others.

Park Bo-Young In A Rom-Com

After delivering back-to-back two heavy-weighted K-dramas, Daily Dose of Sunshine and Light Shop, Park Bo-Young is back with a rom-com, where we will be able to see her cute self. She gained massive popularity after featuring in Strong Girl Bong Soon, where she played a girl with superhuman powers.

Since then, her fans have been waiting to see her in a romantic drama, even though she has starred in a few more rom-coms. Her looks from the pictures and teasers have been making rounds on the internet. Many have commented on how beautiful she looks with her co-star Choi Woo-Shik.

Park Bo-Young & Choi Woo-Shik’s Chemistry

This is the first time Park Bo-Young and Choi Woo-Shik have been paired up for a K-drama. Their chemistry has already been raising a lot of expectations from the audience. However, in a recent conversation, Bo-Young opened up about how it was to work with Our Beloved Summer actor.

While explaining her equation with other co-stars from her previous dramas, the actress shared, “Seo Joon and Hyung Sik both have their own strengths, but this was my first time acting with someone my age. It made things feel comfortable and natural. Woo Shik makes me feel at ease—he’s like my laugh button! He’s so lovely that you’d want to watch him whenever you need a mood boost.”

On the other hand, Choi Woo-Shik appreciated Park Bo-Young for being a great co-star. He added, “Everyone kept saying how amazing she is—how talented, kind, and wonderful. And I completely understand why. She was a great support on set, even helping with my mental well-being.”

Melo Movie has a great cast, a fantastic director-screenwriter duo, and a heartwarming storyline. So, these are the five reasons why you should definitely start watching the drama this Valentine’s Day on Netflix! The first episode will stream on the platform at 1:30 PM, and the next episodes will drop every Friday.

