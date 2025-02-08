Park Bo-Young is returning with yet another romantic K-drama named ‘Melo Movie’ alongside Choi Woo-Shik. But, before that, binge-watch these 5 dramas of the actress to know more about her versatility.

Park Bo-Young is definitely on a spree of delivering back-to-back great K-dramas. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix series, ‘Melo Movie,’ in which she is featuring alongside Choi Woo-Shik. This is the first time the actress has been paired up with Woo-Shik, and fans have been quite excited to see them together. It’s a love story between a movie buff and an aspiring director. They began to have feelings for each other, but soon, it frizzled out. What happens when they meet again after some time, whether they will find love or not is all about it.

Bo-Young has proved her acting mettle over the years and won millions of hearts with her performances. In ‘Melo Movie’ she plays Kim Moo-Bi. But before that series hit the screens, we have curated a list of her dramas for you to binge-watch. From doing a bubbly character with superhuman power in Strong Girl Bong Soon to portraying a depressed and anxious woman in Daily Dose of Sunshine – she has done it all. Read ahead to know further.

Strong Girl Bong Soon (2016)

‘Strong Girl Bong Soon’, starring Park Bo-Young and Park Hyung-Sik, is a fantasy romance drama in which the female lead, Do Bong-Soon, inherits superhuman power from her mother’s side of the family. The storyline centers around Bong-Soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard to Ahn Min-Hyuk (Hyung-Sik). However, when they both fall in love, they face a few thrilling hurdles.

The drama is very entertaining and has all the heart-fluttering moments that we crave in a K-drama. If you have watched it before or didn’t, stream it on Netflix again.

Abyss (2019)

The comedy-drama ‘Abyss’ is another Park Bo-Young K-drama that should be watched. The series stars Ahn Hyo-Seop, Jung So-Min, and Seo In-Guk, apart from Bo-Young in important roles. The story follows Cha-Min (Hyo-Seop) and Go Se-Yeon (Bo-Young), who die an untimely death in a tragic accident, but soon they discover they’ve come back to life but in other’s bodies. What happens to them and whether they can save themselves from the Grim Reaper is all about the drama.

Watch this on Netflix.

Doom At Your Service (2021)

Another fantasy romance from Park Bo-Young’s list of K-dramas. She plays the female lead of the series. ‘Doom At Your Service’ tells the story of a young girl Tak Dong-Gyung, who lost her parents at an early age and has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, leaving her with only 100 days to live at the least. As she asks for the destruction of the world, the destruction himself comes to her to live with her for 100 days. Seo In-Guk plays the male lead or the man with superpowers calling himself the destruction.

How love blooms between these two characters is all about the drama. Stream it on Netflix, and enjoy this dynamic duo in a tragic love story with a hint of fantasy.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)

One of Park Bo-Young’s recent works has been ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’. She plays a kind-hearted nurse, Jung Da-Eun. She starts to work in the psychiatric ward and tries to be the daily dose of sunshine for her patients who are under her care, despite all the challenges that come her way. This leads to Da-Eun falling into a pattern of depression and anxiety. In addition to her, the drama also stars Yeon Woo-Jin, Chang Ryul, Jang Dong-Yoon, and others.

The way Bo-Young portrayed the layers of her character and showcased the depression she felt is commendable. This is definitely a must-watch drama of hers. Stream it on Netflix. Sit with a box of tissues because, trust me, you will need them.

Light Shop (2024)

Park Bo-Young’s latest work, ‘Light Shop,’ serves an entirely different taste from her usual drama genres. It’s a horror mystery drama with a storyline around a light shop where the living and the dead cross paths as the shop connects this world to the afterlife. Though Bo-Young is in the supporting cast, her acting skills will leave a mark on you.

The series features Seolhyun, Ju Ji-Hoon, Uhm Tae-Goo, Shin Eun-Soo, and others in different roles.

This is a must-watch, and we recommended the drama. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

This list consists of Park Bo-Young’s previous projects, which prove her versatility. For those who don’t know, her upcoming K-drama, ‘Melo Movie,’ is scheduled to premiere on February 14, 2025, on Netflix.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Newtopia To My Dearest Nemesis: 5 Romantic K-Dramas To Binge-Watch On Valentine’s Day Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News