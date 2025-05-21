Back in school, we often witnessed students getting bullied by a set of superiors. Despite constant awareness around the world, bullying is still an issue in several schools. Unfortunately, many of these bullying incidents also go unnoticed as they happen in the quiet corners of the classrooms. Nobody cares or interferes in those moments, and the victims face all the troubles and leave with deep wounds not only on their bodies but also on their minds. Korean dramas have long been trying to showcase the hidden reality that often happens before us, but many remain oblivious to it.

These dramas not only focus on the victims’ pain but also show how they stand up against it, culminating in all their power and strength. These dramas portray the journey of the victims of school bullying and how they become heroes of their own while fighting back against all odds. Amid the massive popularity of one such drama, Weak Hero Class 2, we have curated a list of 5 other K-dramas revolving around school bullying and retaliation. Read on!

5. Boyhood

Streaming On : Coupang Play or ViKi.

: Coupang Play or ViKi. Director: Lee Myung-Woo

Plot: Boyhood is a K-drama about a skinny young teenager, Jang Byung-Tae (Yim Siwan), who moves to a new school. Set in the 1980s in a small town, Byung-Tae decides to use a tactic to save himself from the bullies. He starts to pretend to be a strong and scary fighter. Even though it works in the beginning, his acting falls short by the end, which makes him face the cruelty and violence of school bullying. He tries his best to stand up against those bullies. Although the drama has an old timeline, the story is relatable to the modern setting.

4. Revenge Of Others

Streaming On : Disney+.

: Disney+. Director: Kim Yoo-Jin

Plot: Revenge of Others is a K-drama that focuses on Ok Chan-Mi (played by Shin Ye-Eun), a skilled shooter who sets out to take revenge against those who are responsible for his brother’s death, that gets labeled as suicide. He starts to investigate his twin brother’s death and realizes there’s something more to it. The series is about murder, revenge, and mystery. The storyline delves deep into the corruption of the school system and shows how they are responsible for the bullying.

3. Pyramid Game

Streaming On: TVING or Paramount+

TVING or Paramount+ Director: Park So-Yeon

Plot: The Pyramid Game shows a darker side of school bullying as the storyline revolves around a school where bullying is a part of the system, and students get to vote who will be bullied. The drama delves into Seong Su-Ji’s (played by Kim Ji-Yeon) life, a new transfer student who becomes a target as soon as she steps inside the school. However, instead of staying silent, she decides to voice her opinions and fight against the unjust. The series shows how peer pressure can affect a student’s life.

2. Study Group

Streaming On : TVING and ViKi.

: TVING and ViKi. Director: Lee Jang-Hoon

Plot: Study Group is a drama that follows the life of a high schooler, Yoon Ga-Min (Hwang Min-Hyun), who wants nothing but to study in peace. However, in a particular turn of events, he ends up fighting the bullies to protect his friends and classmates. The series gives a unique twist to the school bullying storyline, showing how violence can invade a person’s life with some ordinary goals. The action-packed, emotional drama gained a lot of attention from the viewers.

1. The Glory

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Director: Ahn Gil-Ho

Plot: Probably one of the most popular school bullying dramas so far is The Glory, which received a huge international success. The series’ storyline revolves around Moon Dong-Eun’s (portrayed by Song Hye-Kyo) life, who gets traumatised after facing school bullying in her childhood. Her life gets shattered because of those bullies. However, she returns years later with a revenge plan to destroy them. Song Hye-Kyo as the protagonist and Lim Ji-Yeon, Kim Hyeri, and Park Sung-Hoon’s chilling antagonist characters were appreciated by the audience.

Besides these K-dramas, you can watch Park Ji-Hoon and Choi Hyun-Wook’s Weak Hero Class 1 & 2 on Netflix to know the depth of school bullying and how the situation can turn violent when dangerous people get involved. This series delves into an emotional rollercoaster ride with action-packed sequences. It also showcases a beautiful friendship and bond that strengthens the victims in fighting against the bullies.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 Must-Watch Jeon Yeo-Been K-Dramas: From Be Melodramatic To Vincenzo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News