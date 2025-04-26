Bong Joon-Ho is a celebrated South Korean filmmaker. After creating ripples in cinema with his movie Parasite, he made another film, Mickey 17, but to give it global acceptance, he cast Robert Pattinson in the lead. Ever since the announcement, it has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. After the release, it became the highest-grossing film of the year at the South Korean box office.

A month before Mickey 17’s release, Song Hye-Kyo’s dark horror-thriller movie Dark Nuns was released. It gained a lot of attention from the critics and viewers and earned quite well domestically, but despite the star power of Hye-Kyo, it couldn’t surpass Mickey 17’s box office collection. Scroll ahead to read more.

Bong Joon-Ho’s directorial movie Mickey 17 is a sci-fi feature drama released on February 28, 2025. The stellar star cast and gripping storyline pulled in a lot of audience. According to Kobis, the Korean Film Council’s box office tracking record, on the third weekend of release, the film earned $2.2 million, making it a total of $17.8 million. From March 14 to 16, the film drew 323,566 admissions, which led to more than 43% of ticket sales, raising the collection to $2.6 million. (via KoBiz)

It grossed more than $20 million in total in South Korea. Among the international markets, the film has earned $90 million worldwide. For those who don’t know, Bong’s biggest achievement so far has been his directorial movie, Parasite. The Oscar-winning film had grossed $71.4 million in South Korea, $53.8 million in North America, and $262.6 million worldwide.

Mickey 17 ranked the highest-grossing film in the chart, surpassing films like Hitman 2, Lee Byung-Hun’s The Match, and Song Hye-Kyo’s Dark Nuns. After a long time, The Glory actress returned to the big screens with a horror-thriller, Dark Nuns. The film also starred Jeon Yeo-Been, Lee Jin-Wook, Huh Joon-Ho, and others. It drew in 1,670,558 admissions and earned a total of more than $11 million during its run in the theatres in South Korea since its release on January 24, 2025.

Critics and the audience shared rave reviews about the film. As per Kobis, Dark Nuns generated a revenue share of 6.78%, whereas Mickey 17 generated 12.49%. In the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year, Robert Pattinson’s film tops it, while Song Hye-Kyo’s Dark Nuns ranks at no. 5.

On one hand, Mickey 17 is a sci-fi drama about a guy who has been sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. On the other hand, Dark Nuns is about exorcism, possessing humans, a dark, sinister world’s involvement, and more. Have you watched any of them?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Glory Actress Song Hye-Kyo Earns Praise As Her Past Good Deeds Resurface Online: “Truly A Celebrity Worthy Of Respect”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News