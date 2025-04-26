One of the popular actresses in South Korea, Song Hye-Kyo, made headlines again after her past deeds resurfaced online amid her new project. The actress has a big heart and leads a virtuous life in reality. Some netizens use social media platforms to share how Hye-Kyo’s personality is in real life.

A few months back, when The Glory actress appeared on the YouTube variety show Fairy Jaehyung, a netizen commented on it and shared her great personality. This sparked a discussion online, and other people also stated what they knew of Song’s history. Many praised the star as the stories resurfaced and respected her for her righteous nature.

One of the netizens who commented on the YouTube video shared that a professor once mailed letters to all the celebrities to decline opportunities to feature in real estate ads and criticized them for doing so, as their appearance often unjustly affects apartment prices. No one replied to his letter, but Song Hye-Kyo did. She not only responded but also terminated her contract from getting renewed for a real estate endorsement deal.

Another netizen told a different story that dates back 20 years. She was filming a commercial at an event where she had to give away scholarships to the students on camera. First, the plan was to go with the whole process, but Song Hye-Kyo declined because she thought that giving a scholarship on camera might embarrass the students. So, she chose to sponsor the struggling kids silently and deliver the scholarship to them privately.

As more people became aware of Song Hye-Kyo’s nature, they praised her even more. According to Nate News, one such netizen wrote, “I’ve never been a huge fan of Song Hye-Kyo, but this is definitely something to applaud.” Another one wrote, “She is truly a celebrity worthy of respect. Her thoughts and beliefs are also right on.” One of the K-netizens stated, “Her thoughtfulness in considering how sensitive students in their adolescence might feel—it’s really touching. And her consistent donations with Professor Seo Kyung Deok… Every time I read an article about Song Hye-Kyo, I’m so impressed by how amazing she is.”

A fourth one commented, “She’s so nice.” Another person appreciated the actress and said, “Professor Seo Kyung Deok and Song Hye-Kyo have been consistently involved in activities to promote Korea and in charitable donations. She seems like a celebrity who knows how to give back as much as she has received.” Often, people on X (previously known as Twitter) have talked about the good things that the actress has done. One such X user wrote, “Korea should be very very proud of you. We are so proud of you, Hye Kyo-ssi, for always doing things like this.” Another one commented, “She really is an A-level Hallyu Star.”

Korea should be very very proud of you. We are so proud of you Hye Kyo-ssi for always doing thing like this. #ViralEncounter — gly🇮🇱🇵🇭 || BOGUM: 🍊 🥊🗡️#GOODBOY @BOGUMMY (@glylovesbogum) August 15, 2019

She really is really a A-level Hallyu Star 🥰🥰👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 we r so proud for u and always love u no matter what 🥰🥰 — 🍂🤍melody🤍🕊 (@Melody1122Mel) August 15, 2019

Song Hye-Kyo was recently seen in the movie Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo-Been, which gained a lot of attention and even hit the box office with massive numbers.

